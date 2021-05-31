Beautiful, rare 'purple cauliflower' coral off NSW coast may be extinct within 10 years
By Meryl Larkin, PhD Candidate, Southern Cross University
David Harasti, Adjunct assistant professor, Southern Cross University
Steve Smith, Professor of Marine Science, National Marine Science Centre, Southern Cross University
Tom R Davis, Research Scientist - Marine Climate Change, Hunter New England Local Health District
Recent flooding may have reduced the remaining coral population by 90%. Combined with damage from fishing, boating and coastal development, the species may be gone in a decade.
- Monday, May 31, 2021