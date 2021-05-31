Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beautiful, rare 'purple cauliflower' coral off NSW coast may be extinct within 10 years

By Meryl Larkin, PhD Candidate, Southern Cross University
David Harasti, Adjunct assistant professor, Southern Cross University
Steve Smith, Professor of Marine Science, National Marine Science Centre, Southern Cross University
Tom R Davis, Research Scientist - Marine Climate Change, Hunter New England Local Health District
Share this article
Recent flooding may have reduced the remaining coral population by 90%. Combined with damage from fishing, boating and coastal development, the species may be gone in a decade.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'I didn't have a superhero that looked like me': Marvel's new female, culturally diverse and queer protagonists mirror our times
~ How Black Lives Matter is changing the conversation on Palestine
~ What causes dry lips, and how can you treat them? Does lip balm actually help?
~ A bid to unseat Netanyahu
~ Destination Moon: is it time for us to send astronauts back?
~ Declassified Cold War code-breaking manual has lessons for solving 'impossible' puzzles
~ Multiple-choice exams favour boys over girls, worsening the maths gender gap
~ Selecting what matters: skill shortages are no basis for picking permanent migrants
~ Four seismic climate wins show Big Oil, Gas and Coal are running out of places to hide
~ Can the Olympics still be cancelled? Yes, but the legal and financial fallout would be staggering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter