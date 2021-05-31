Tolerance.ca
A bid to unseat Netanyahu

New Right party leader Naftali Bennett announced Sunday that he'd support a "unity government" with Yesh Atid party's head Yair Lapid. That would give Lapid enough seats in the Israeli government to end the tenure of Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.


© Voice of America -


