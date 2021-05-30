Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Destination Moon: is it time for us to send astronauts back?

By Florian Vidal, Associate Fellow, Université de Paris
José Halloy, Professeur de physique - Physics professor, Université de Paris
Several current programs aim at sending humans back to the Moon. What would be the purpose, and what are the real prospects?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


