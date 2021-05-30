Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Selecting what matters: skill shortages are no basis for picking permanent migrants

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Will Mackey, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Australia should not target skills shortages when it selects workers for permanent residency.

That’s the firm conclusion from our new Grattan Institute report released this morning entitled Rethinking permanent skilled migration after the pandemic.

At present, the government allocates employer-sponsored and points-tested visas only to occupations deemed to be in short supply in “the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Destination Moon: is it time for us to send astronauts back?
~ Declassified Cold War code-breaking manual has lessons for solving 'impossible' puzzles
~ Multiple-choice exams favour boys over girls, worsening the maths gender gap
~ Four seismic climate wins show Big Oil, Gas and Coal are running out of places to hide
~ Can the Olympics still be cancelled? Yes, but the legal and financial fallout would be staggering
~ Can I get AstraZeneca now and Pfizer later? Why mixing and matching COVID vaccines could help solve many rollout problems
~ Hong Kong authorities warn of 5-year prison term for attending Tiananmen Massacre vigil
~ Joel Fitzgibbon says rank and file ballots for Labor leader should be scrapped
~ Post-secondary workplace harassment policies need to adapt to digital life
~ The high cost of advocating for Palestine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter