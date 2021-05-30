Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong authorities warn of 5-year prison term for attending Tiananmen Massacre vigil

By Oiwan Lam
The security bureau warned that under the Public Order Ordinance, offenders will face up to five years in prison for attending, or one year for promoting, the vigil.


