Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post-secondary workplace harassment policies need to adapt to digital life

By Jaigris Hodson, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
Chandell Gosse, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
George Veletsianos, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Innovative Learning and Technology, Royal Roads University
Where policies do address online abuse and harassment, they're largely ineffective in a world where academics engage with people in a variety of public platforms and through social media.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


