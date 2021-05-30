Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Big data reveals inequities in federal funding for non-profits across Canada

By Dominique Clément, Professor, Sociology, University of Alberta
More than most other countries, the non-profit sector in Canada relies on government funding. Yet there is a shocking lack of transparency.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


