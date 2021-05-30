Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's behind Québec's latest, and largely superficial, constitutional gambit

By Andrew McDougall, Assistant Professor, Politics, University of Toronto
Québec Premier François Legault's recent constitutional proposals have caused alarm. But it's largely a game aimed at finding common ground between federalist and separatist voters in the province.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


