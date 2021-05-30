Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ex-Chad Dictator’s Victims Denied Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of Habre's victims, Dakar, 2015. © 2015 Reed Brody/HRW (Nairobi) – Victims of the former dictator of Chad, Hissène Habré, have not received a cent of reparations ordered by the African Union-backed Extraordinary African Chambers in Senegal in 2016, five organizations including Human Rights Watch said today. The following is their statement: Chad, the African Union and the International Community Must Not Abandon Hissène Habré’s Victims Now Paris, London, Ndjamena, New York, 30 May 2021 Five years after the historic judgment in Senegal against the former…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


