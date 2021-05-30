Black feminist writers in South Africa raise their voices in a new book
By Desiree Lewis, Professor of Gender Studies, University of the Western Cape
Gabeba Baderoon, Associate Professor of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies and African Studies, Penn State
In the third decade of the new millennium, despite many publishers still seeing black women’s writing as having a limited market, readers have far more access than before to publications by writers from the global South. In particular, the perspectives of black women are certainly more visible in the public domain.
Yet gaps and erasures – based on intellectual authority, financial resources and visibility in the knowledge commons – mean that it’s still easier for work by black, postcolonial and decolonial feminists from global centres to secure publication and wide distribution.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 30, 2021