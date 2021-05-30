Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tricked and uninformed: why so many young girls in Kenya are getting pregnant

By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Associate research scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
The rate of early unintended pregnancy in Kenya is shockingly high. About one in five girls between the ages of 15 and 19 have begun having children. It’s worse in some areas than others. For instance, the rate is as high as two in five in Narok and Homa Bay counties. Most of these pregnancies are unplanned and unintended.

Getting pregnant at such a young age can…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


