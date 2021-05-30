Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's national security ministry ignites old fears after fracas over photos

By Avinash Paliwal, Senior Lecturer, International Relations, SOAS, University of London
Caleb Kudah, a journalist with the Accra-based Citi TV, didn’t expect that an investigation into unused cars at the Ministry of National Security would kick a hornets’ nest in the country – the role of the country’s security apparatus.

Kudah was investigating why cars purchased with public funds for distribution to transport unions had been abandoned at the premises of national…


