Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Menstrual Hygiene Day Marks Both Significant Progress and Work Still to Do

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pupil removes a free organic sanitary napkin from a dispenser at a high school in Meaux, east of Paris, France, on January 7, 2021. The Ile-de-France region installed free sanitary napkin dispensers in 31 high schools on an experimental basis in the last quarter of 2020, to fight against "menstrual precariousness." © 2021 Sarah Brethes/AFP/Getty Images Not long ago, talking about menstruation as a human rights issue raised eyebrows even within much of the human rights movement. The dismissiveness about the issue among many underscored both its stigma and the lack…


© Human Rights Watch -


