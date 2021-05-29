Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safe Schools Declaration Protects Education for Millions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Girls everywhere are at a heightened risk of not returning to school following closures. This file photo shows a sign reading "Education is a right for a girl child" at a refugee settlement of people from South Sudan in Imvepi, Uganda, 27 June 2017. © Gioia Forster/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Six years ago today, the Safe Schools Declaration was opened for countries to endorse. The intergovernmental commitment, established under the leadership of Norway and Argentina, aims to strengthen the prevention of, and response to, attacks on students, teachers, schools,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ As tourists party, citizens under COVID lockdown ask: Are there ‘two Jamaicas'?
~ Colombians ‘save the evidence’ as they denounce social media censorship of protests
~ Rwanda genocide: Macron forgiveness plea resets historic ties
~ Menstrual Hygiene Day Marks Both Significant Progress and Work Still to Do
~ How teachers can use video games to motivate students
~ Trinidad and Tobago edges closer to amending its Equal Opportunity Act to include sexual orientation
~ Israel now holding 13 Palestinian journalists
~ COVID-19: how the pandemic increased food poverty in the UK
~ Prince Harry saga: what advice would Carl Jung give?
~ High street brands cannot rely on history and familiarity to survive — new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter