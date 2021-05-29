Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As tourists party, citizens under COVID lockdown ask: Are there ‘two Jamaicas'?

By Emma Lewis
When video of an event at a popular entertainment spot emerged, the images of hundreds of maskless revelers partying in close quarters prompted a wave of anger across Jamaica's blogosphere.


