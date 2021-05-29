Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombians ‘save the evidence’ as they denounce social media censorship of protests

By Isabella Barroso
Different strategies have been created to preserve the record of ongoing protests and state violence, as well as of the content being censored on social media.


© Global Voices -


