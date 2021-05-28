Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: how the pandemic increased food poverty in the UK

By Hartwig Pautz, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences, University of the West of Scotland
Damian Dempsey, PhD Student in Housing & Economic Development Policy, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
The most vulnerable in society have been hit hard by the pandemic when it comes to getting enough to eat. So what can be done?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Israel now holding 13 Palestinian journalists
~ Prince Harry saga: what advice would Carl Jung give?
~ High street brands cannot rely on history and familiarity to survive — new research
~ Friends: making audiences laugh by embracing the unexpected in conversation
~ 7 ways Beijing reduced democratic representation in Hong Kong’s elections
~ Why Huawei was almost excluded from the 5G race in Brazil
~ Hong Kong: RSF appeals to the UN to act for the release of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai
~ Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief
~ Jerusalem: eyewitness account from a divided city
~ Malians welcomed previous coups, but not this one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter