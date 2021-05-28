Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prince Harry saga: what advice would Carl Jung give?

By Darren Kelsey, Reader in Media and Collective Psychology, Newcastle University
Share this article
Prince Harry recently received attention for releasing photos of himself undergoing psychotherapy. But if Swiss psychologist Carl Jung was alive today, he’d be telling those following his story to turn the cameras on themselves.

With the Meghan and Harry saga dividing public opinion, there are plenty of lessons to learn from Jung if we are to bring some humility to this debate.

We are all children…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Israel now holding 13 Palestinian journalists
~ COVID-19: how the pandemic increased food poverty in the UK
~ High street brands cannot rely on history and familiarity to survive — new research
~ Friends: making audiences laugh by embracing the unexpected in conversation
~ 7 ways Beijing reduced democratic representation in Hong Kong’s elections
~ Why Huawei was almost excluded from the 5G race in Brazil
~ Hong Kong: RSF appeals to the UN to act for the release of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai
~ Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief
~ Jerusalem: eyewitness account from a divided city
~ Malians welcomed previous coups, but not this one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter