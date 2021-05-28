Tolerance.ca
High street brands cannot rely on history and familiarity to survive — new research

By Kokho Jason Sit, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Portsmouth
At a precarious time for the high street, a sense of brand heritage might be considered a great strength. The theory is that well known stores are able to boast – and attract customers with – a proud history of originality and quality.

In reality though, heritage appears to have become something of a blind spot for some retailers. Last year Debenhams (aged 243), Jaeger (aged 137) and Laura…


