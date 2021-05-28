Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Huawei was almost excluded from the 5G race in Brazil

By Giovana Fleck
Share this article
Despite its two-decade history in Brazil, the Chinese tech giant's chance to compete for 5G development contracts was at one point vehemently opposed by the Bolsonaro government.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ COVID-19: how the pandemic increased food poverty in the UK
~ Prince Harry saga: what advice would Carl Jung give?
~ High street brands cannot rely on history and familiarity to survive — new research
~ Friends: making audiences laugh by embracing the unexpected in conversation
~ 7 ways Beijing reduced democratic representation in Hong Kong’s elections
~ Hong Kong: RSF appeals to the UN to act for the release of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai
~ Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief
~ Jerusalem: eyewitness account from a divided city
~ Malians welcomed previous coups, but not this one
~ Reparations for slavery and colonial abuses: how behavioural science can help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter