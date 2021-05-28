Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief

By Ali Aljasem, PhD researcher, Utrecht University
The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014.

Officials said 78.6% of eligible…


© The Conversation -


