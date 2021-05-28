Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reparations for slavery and colonial abuses: how behavioural science can help

By David Comerford, Senior Lecturer of Economics and Behavioural Science, University of Stirling
Share this article
Putting a monetary value on compensation for grave historic wrongs and deciding who should benefit is fraught with difficulties. But there may be another way to look at the whole issue.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: RSF appeals to the UN to act for the release of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai
~ Syrian election: Bashar al-Assad wins with 95% of votes as world watches in disbelief
~ Jerusalem: eyewitness account from a divided city
~ Malians welcomed previous coups, but not this one
~ RSF at the Belarusian border: “The terrorist is the one who jails journalists and intimidates the public”
~ Climate change: six priorities for pulling carbon out of the air
~ 'Dog coronavirus found in humans' – why you shouldn't worry
~ Stress management: six lessons parents can take from pandemic homeschooling
~ Ethiopia: Tigray Schools Occupied, Looted
~ The AFR's 2021 Rich List shows we're not all in this together
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter