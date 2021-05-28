Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF at the Belarusian border: “The terrorist is the one who jails journalists and intimidates the public”

By Charles Desjardins
NewsFour days after the Belarusian authorities hijacked a Ryanair flight and arrested the journalist Raman Pratasevich, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) organised a protest yesterday on the border between Lithuania and Belarus in support of the more than 20 journalists detained arbitrarily in Belarus.Читать на русском / Read in Russian


© Reporters without borders -


