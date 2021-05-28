Climate change: six priorities for pulling carbon out of the air
By Cameron Hepburn, Professor of Environmental Economics, University of Oxford
Steve Smith, Executive Director, Oxford Net Zero, University of Oxford
To reach net zero emissions by 2050, global emissions must be cut faster and deeper than the world has yet managed. But even then, some hard-to-treat sources of pollution – in aviation, agriculture and cement making – may linger for longer than we would like. It will take time for clean alternatives to arrive and replace them.
That means the world also needs to find and ramp up ways of taking CO₂ out of the atmosphere to stabilise the climate. Just meeting the UK’s net zero target is likely to require the removal of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 28, 2021