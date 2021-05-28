Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Dog coronavirus found in humans' – why you shouldn't worry

By Sarah L Caddy, Clinical Research Fellow in Viral Immunology and Veterinary Surgeon, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Scientists have found a new canine coronavirus in a handful of people hospitalised with pneumonia. This may sound alarming, but once we unpack it, you will see that there’s no reason to lose any sleep.

The discovery of the canine coronavirus in eight people at a hospital in Sarawak, Malaysia, was reported in Clinical Infectious Diseases by a group of highly…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF at the Belarusian border: “The terrorist is the one who jails journalists and intimidates the public”
~ Climate change: six priorities for pulling carbon out of the air
~ Stress management: six lessons parents can take from pandemic homeschooling
~ Ethiopia: Tigray Schools Occupied, Looted
~ The AFR's 2021 Rich List shows we're not all in this together
~ 'Conditional commitments': the diplomatic strategy that could make Australia do its fair share on climate change
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a week of Senate estimates and question time
~ We need to prioritise teachers and staff for COVID vaccination — and stop closing schools with every lockdown
~ Rising on pause; Dark Mofo ticket sales delayed. The government must insure our arts events
~ Daniel Kahneman on 'noise' – the flaw in human judgement harder to detect than cognitive bias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter