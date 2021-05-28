Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stress management: six lessons parents can take from pandemic homeschooling

By Ana Aznar, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Winchester
Share this article
Now that children in the UK are back to school, parents have the opportunity to reflect on what can be learned from lockdown homeschooling. Or as some rightly took to calling it, crisis schooling.

New research we have conducted examines parents’ experiences of homeschooling…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF at the Belarusian border: “The terrorist is the one who jails journalists and intimidates the public”
~ Climate change: six priorities for pulling carbon out of the air
~ 'Dog coronavirus found in humans' – why you shouldn't worry
~ Ethiopia: Tigray Schools Occupied, Looted
~ The AFR's 2021 Rich List shows we're not all in this together
~ 'Conditional commitments': the diplomatic strategy that could make Australia do its fair share on climate change
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a week of Senate estimates and question time
~ We need to prioritise teachers and staff for COVID vaccination — and stop closing schools with every lockdown
~ Rising on pause; Dark Mofo ticket sales delayed. The government must insure our arts events
~ Daniel Kahneman on 'noise' – the flaw in human judgement harder to detect than cognitive bias
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter