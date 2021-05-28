Tolerance.ca
The AFR's 2021 Rich List shows we're not all in this together

By Carl Rhodes, Professor of Organization Studies, University of Technology Sydney
While the financial well-being of everyday Australians has been hit hard by COVID-19, it’s quite the opposite at the top end of town.

“Australia’s billionaires have thrived during the pandemic year”, is how the AFR puts it. But let’s not laud this as an achievement.

It’s a glaring signal the system is stacked. Through the worst economic crisis in a generation, the elite got richer while millions of Australians just hung on, or saw their slim assets evaporate.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


