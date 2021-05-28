Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Conditional commitments': the diplomatic strategy that could make Australia do its fair share on climate change

By Katie Steele, Associate Professor in Philosophy, Australian National University
Conditional commitments are promises to raise emissions reduction efforts, depending on what others do. It could be a big incentive for Australia.


