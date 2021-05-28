Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: if our bodies are happy at 37℃, why do we feel so unhappy when it's too hot outside?

By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Charlotte Phelps, PhD Student, Bond University
How come the inside of your body is happy at 37 degrees but when the outside temperature is 37 degrees your body is very unhappy? — Patrick, aged 8.

Great question, Patrick!

You’re right. Most people’s bodies are happiest when their inside temperature sits around a nice 36.5-37.5℃. These temperatures allow your body to work the best.

But your body temperature does go through small changes. It can be a bit lower when you’re asleep.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


