Human Rights Observatory

We need to prioritise teachers and staff for COVID vaccination — and stop closing schools with every lockdown

By Asha Bowen, Program Head of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases, and Head of Skin Health, Telethon Kids Institute
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
It's an absolute priority we find and use ways to support kids to continue face-to-face learning in times of low community transmission, especially primary schools.


© The Conversation -


