Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Mourns the Loss of Robin Munro

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Robin Munro and Sophie Richardson at the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony honoring Liu Xiaobo, in Oslo, Norway, December 10, 2010.  © 2010 Private (New York) – Human Rights Watch mourns the death of Robin Munro, who joined Human Rights Watch in 1989 as China researcher and Hong Kong office director. His eyewitness reporting on the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Tiananmen Square in Beijing helped the world understand and respond to the Chinese government’s violent repression. Munro passed away in Taiwan on May 19, 2021. While working at Human Rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russia Should End Harassment of Opposition Activist
~ The Ocean Decade: how the next ten years can chart a new course for the blue planet
~ Twin challenges of China and trans-Tasman migration loom over Scott Morrison's New Zealand visit
~ John Hattie: why I support the education minister's teacher education review
~ As Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun's trial begins, his prospects remain bleak
~ Seabirds are today's canaries in the coal mine – and they're sending us an urgent message
~ Friday essay: the guitar industry's hidden environmental problem — and the people trying to fix it
~ Cyber attacks can shut down critical infrastructure. It's time to make cyber security compulsory
~ Insecure housing and overcrowding risk children's health. But we've found a way to help
~ The idea of 'green growth' is flawed. We must find ways of using and wasting less energy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter