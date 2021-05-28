Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Chevron, Total Suspend Some Payments to Junta

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this file photo, the logo of French oil giant Total SA is pictured at company headquarters in La Defense business district, outside Paris. © AP Photo/Michel Euler, File (New York) – Governments and energy companies should follow up a recent decision by Chevron and Total SA to suspend payments from a gas pipeline project in Myanmar with additional steps to cut off funding to the country’s military junta, Human Rights Watch said today. While the May 26, 2021 announcement reflects a shift in corporate dealings with the junta that seized power on February 1 and has…


