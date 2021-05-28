Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could the breakdown in public trust explain Hong Kong's sluggish vaccine roll-out?

By Oiwan Lam
Trust and solidarity are known remedies in dealing with vaccine hesitancy. In Hong Kong, however, the political divide might have reached a point of no return.


© Global Voices -


