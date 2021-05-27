Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twin challenges of China and trans-Tasman migration loom over Scott Morrison's New Zealand visit

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
Behind the smiles and the scenic backdrops there are serious issues on the table when Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern meet in Queenstown this weekend.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Ocean Decade: how the next ten years can chart a new course for the blue planet
~ John Hattie: why I support the education minister's teacher education review
~ As Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun's trial begins, his prospects remain bleak
~ Seabirds are today's canaries in the coal mine – and they're sending us an urgent message
~ Friday essay: the guitar industry's hidden environmental problem — and the people trying to fix it
~ Cyber attacks can shut down critical infrastructure. It's time to make cyber security compulsory
~ Insecure housing and overcrowding risk children's health. But we've found a way to help
~ The idea of 'green growth' is flawed. We must find ways of using and wasting less energy
~ Why people are risking arrest to join old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island
~ How to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake and decrease vaccine hesitancy in young people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter