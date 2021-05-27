Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seabirds are today's canaries in the coal mine – and they're sending us an urgent message

By David Schoeman, Professor of Global-Change Ecology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Brian Allan Hoover, Postdoctoral Fellow, Chapman University
William Sydeman, Adjunct associate, University of California San Diego
Seabirds journey vast distances across the Earth’s seascapes to find food and to breed. This means their biology, particularly their breeding success, can reveal what's happening in our oceans.


© The Conversation -


