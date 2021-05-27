Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyber attacks can shut down critical infrastructure. It's time to make cyber security compulsory

By Richard Oloruntoba, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management & Supply Chain Management Lead, Curtin University
Nik Thompson, Associate Professor of Information Systems, Curtin University
On May 7, a pipeline system carrying almost half the fuel used on the east coast of the United States was crippled by a major cyber attack. The five-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline resulted in widespread fuel shortages and panic-buying as Virginia, North Carolina and Florida declared a state of emergency.

The attack highlights how vulnerable critical infrastructure such as fuel pipelines are in an era of growing cyber security threats. In Australia, we believe the time…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


