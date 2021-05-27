Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people are risking arrest to join old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island

By David Tindall, Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Environmental groups have protested logging of British Columbia's old-growth rainforest for three decades. But the Fairy Creek dispute could grow into another 'War in the Woods.'


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Ocean Decade: how the next ten years can chart a new course for the blue planet
~ Twin challenges of China and trans-Tasman migration loom over Scott Morrison's New Zealand visit
~ John Hattie: why I support the education minister's teacher education review
~ As Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun's trial begins, his prospects remain bleak
~ Seabirds are today's canaries in the coal mine – and they're sending us an urgent message
~ Friday essay: the guitar industry's hidden environmental problem — and the people trying to fix it
~ Cyber attacks can shut down critical infrastructure. It's time to make cyber security compulsory
~ Insecure housing and overcrowding risk children's health. But we've found a way to help
~ The idea of 'green growth' is flawed. We must find ways of using and wasting less energy
~ How to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake and decrease vaccine hesitancy in young people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter