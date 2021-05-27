Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake and decrease vaccine hesitancy in young people

By Tracie O. Afifi, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Childhood Adversity and Resilience, University of Manitoba
Ashley Stewart-Tufescu, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Social Work, University of Manitoba
Janique Fortier, Research Associate, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
Samantha Salmon, Research Associate in Community Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
S. Michelle Driedger, Professor, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
Tamara Taillieu, Instructor I and Research Associate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
Share this article
As vaccine eligibility is expanded to adolescents and young adults, understanding who might be more likely to be vaccine hesitant, and why, can help inform public health strategies


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Ocean Decade: how the next ten years can chart a new course for the blue planet
~ Twin challenges of China and trans-Tasman migration loom over Scott Morrison's New Zealand visit
~ John Hattie: why I support the education minister's teacher education review
~ As Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun's trial begins, his prospects remain bleak
~ Seabirds are today's canaries in the coal mine – and they're sending us an urgent message
~ Friday essay: the guitar industry's hidden environmental problem — and the people trying to fix it
~ Cyber attacks can shut down critical infrastructure. It's time to make cyber security compulsory
~ Insecure housing and overcrowding risk children's health. But we've found a way to help
~ The idea of 'green growth' is flawed. We must find ways of using and wasting less energy
~ Why people are risking arrest to join old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter