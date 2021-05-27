Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices seeks a director for our Advox Project, to lead our work on technology and rights

By Ivan Sigal
Global Voices is seeking a director for our Advox project, to guide our editorial reporting, research, activism and advocacy on freedom of expression and digital rights and technology.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


