Human Rights Observatory

Ebola survivors: their health struggles and how best to support them

By Peter B James, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Southern Cross University
Abdulai Jawo Bah, PhD candidate at Queen Margaret University and Lecturer at , University of Sierra Leone
Amie Steel, Senior Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Jon Adams, Distinguished Professor of Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
Jon Wardle, Professor of Public Health, Southern Cross University
West Africa’s Ebola outbreak between 2013 and 2016 was the most widespread in the history of the disease. By the end of the outbreak, more than 28,000 people were infected and 11,000 succumbed to the disease.

Despite the high number of deaths, the outbreak also had many survivors. More than 10,000 of those infected recovered. Various factors led to a better chance…


