Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tobacco control: South Africa must do more to help people quit smoking

By Sam Filby, Research Officer, Research on the Economics of Excisable Products,, University of Cape Town
Corné van Walbeek, Professor at the School of Economics and Principal Investigator of the Economics of Tobacco Control Project, University of Cape Town
Share this article
Each year on 31 May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) hosts World No Tobacco Day. The day aims to spread awareness about the risks of tobacco use and to encourage governments to implement effective tobacco-control policies. This year’s theme challenges current smokers to “Commit to Quit”.

The health benefits of quitting smoking are well-documented. Smokers who quit smoking can avoid premature…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Unemployment and conflict: how COVID-19 has affected women in Morocco
~ Ebola survivors: their health struggles and how best to support them
~ Beeswax in Nok pots provides evidence of early West African honey use
~ Regional military intervention in Mozambique is a bad idea. Here's why
~ French Open postponement serves as latest example of tennis players’ struggles during COVID-19
~ How to respond to the 'moral distress' of the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Dominic Cummings: how the UK ignored evidence that the virus is airborne
~ Ending food insecurity in Native communities means restoring land rights, handing back control
~ Ex-prisoners are going hungry amid barriers, bans to benefits on the outside
~ Going beyond 'back to normal' – 5 research-based tips for emerging from pandemic life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter