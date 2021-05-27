Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French Open postponement serves as latest example of tennis players’ struggles during COVID-19

By Swarali Patil, PhD Candidate and Graduate Teaching & Research Assistant, School of Kinesiology, Western University
Share this article
The governing bodies of professional tennis need to do more to prioritize athlete well-being — and there's no better time to start than now.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Unemployment and conflict: how COVID-19 has affected women in Morocco
~ Ebola survivors: their health struggles and how best to support them
~ Tobacco control: South Africa must do more to help people quit smoking
~ Beeswax in Nok pots provides evidence of early West African honey use
~ Regional military intervention in Mozambique is a bad idea. Here's why
~ How to respond to the 'moral distress' of the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Dominic Cummings: how the UK ignored evidence that the virus is airborne
~ Ending food insecurity in Native communities means restoring land rights, handing back control
~ Ex-prisoners are going hungry amid barriers, bans to benefits on the outside
~ Going beyond 'back to normal' – 5 research-based tips for emerging from pandemic life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter