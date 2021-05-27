Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Champions League final 2021 – a game of two sides powered by gas and oil

By Simon Chadwick, Global Professor of Eurasian Sport | Director of Eurasian Sport, EM Lyon
Paul Widdop, Senior Lecturer in Sport Business, Leeds Beckett University
On the night of the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final, Chelsea and Manchester City will battle it out for European glory. Only one of the two English teams will walk away with the trophy – but despite the rivalry on the field, both sides have plenty in common off the pitch.

They were, for instance, part of a doomed attempt to usurp the very tournament they are trying to win, with the establishment of a European…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


