Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Laughing through lockdown: why comedy is important in times of crisis

By Lucy Rayfield, Lecturer in French, University of Bristol
Share this article
It may seem strange to seek humour in the face of disaster, but our need to do so is ancient.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ American climate fiction is fuelling outdated ideas about modern migration
~ Japanese American soldiers in World War II fought the Axis abroad and racial prejudice at home
~ Champions League final 2021 – a game of two sides powered by gas and oil
~ Dominic Cummings evidence: five key questions that must be investigated
~ Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research
~ OPT/Israel: Commission of Inquiry needed to advance accountability, address root causes
~ "We welcome opening of criminal investigation in Lithuania in response to our complaint against Lukashenko" RSF says
~ Growing human embryos in the lab and why scientists just tweaked the rules – podcast
~ Dominic Cummings: look closely to see the traps he is setting
~ Why hurricanes devastate some places over and over again – a meteorologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter