Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dominic Cummings evidence: five key questions that must be investigated

By Nina Marie Jörden, Researcher, School of Business and Economics, Loughborough University
Chris Zebrowski, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Loughborough University
Daniel Sage, Reader in Organisation Studies, Loughborough University
Share this article
The former adviser's seven-hour evidence session is full of strong lines to follow when the public inquiry into the pandemic response gets underway.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ American climate fiction is fuelling outdated ideas about modern migration
~ Japanese American soldiers in World War II fought the Axis abroad and racial prejudice at home
~ Champions League final 2021 – a game of two sides powered by gas and oil
~ Laughing through lockdown: why comedy is important in times of crisis
~ Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research
~ OPT/Israel: Commission of Inquiry needed to advance accountability, address root causes
~ "We welcome opening of criminal investigation in Lithuania in response to our complaint against Lukashenko" RSF says
~ Growing human embryos in the lab and why scientists just tweaked the rules – podcast
~ Dominic Cummings: look closely to see the traps he is setting
~ Why hurricanes devastate some places over and over again – a meteorologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter