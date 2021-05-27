Tolerance.ca
OPT/Israel: Commission of Inquiry needed to advance accountability, address root causes

By Human Rights Watch
A Palestinian man evades teargas fired by Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on May 10, 2021. © 2021 Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo (Geneva, May 27, 2021) Once again, this Council gathers to address the latest cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We could go through the statistics - hundreds of Palestinians, including dozens of children, killed in Israeli airstrikes; at least a dozen civilians in Israel killed by indiscriminate Hamas rocket attacks; the…


© Human Rights Watch -


