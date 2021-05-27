Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

"We welcome opening of criminal investigation in Lithuania in response to our complaint against Lukashenko" RSF says

By paulinea
NewsFollowing a meeting with a senior criminal prosecutor in Vilnius today, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) secretary-general Christophe Deloire hailed the decision by the Lithuanian prosecutor-general’s office to investigate Belarusian President Alexandre Lukashenko for criminal hijacking, exactly as RSF requested. In a complaint filed in Vilnius on 25 May, two days after th


© Reporters without borders -


