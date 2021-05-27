Tolerance.ca
Why hurricanes devastate some places over and over again – a meteorologist explains

By Athena Masson, Meteorology instructor, University of Florida
The 2021 hurricane season is almost here, and it's forecast to be another busy one. Here's how heat, winds and the shape of the seafloor raise the risk for places like Miami and New Orleans.


© The Conversation -


