Human Rights Observatory

'WandaVision' echoes myths of Isis, Orpheus and Kisa Gotami to explain how grief and love persevere

By Michael Nichols, Professor of Religious Studies, Martin University
During a flashback scene in Marvel’s Disney Plus show “WandaVision,” the superpowered android Vision comforts his wife, Wanda Maximoff, after the death of her twin brother. “But what is grief,” he tells her, “if not love persevering?”

The line has become famous among Marvel fans and inspired an internet meme. But it also neatly summarizes the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


