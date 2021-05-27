Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Federal government changes vaccination advice in rush to protect Victorian aged care sector

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on Thursday changed the medical advice as the government rushed to vaccinate those Victorian aged care residents and workers who remained unprotected.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ "We welcome opening of criminal investigation in Lithuania in response to our complaint against Lukashenko" RSF says
~ Growing human embryos in the lab and why scientists just tweaked the rules – podcast
~ Dominic Cummings: look closely to see the traps he is setting
~ Why hurricanes devastate some places over and over again – a meteorologist explains
~ Teachers in South Central LA who had personal ties to the neighborhood made better connections with students
~ 'WandaVision' echoes myths of Isis, Orpheus and Kisa Gotami to explain how grief and love persevere
~ Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues
~ Colombian city beset by crime declares 'Black Lives Matter'
~ Why do women still get judged so harshly for having casual sex?
~ Veterans took an especially bad hit during the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter